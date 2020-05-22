Courts 22.5.2020 01:48 pm

DA takes Lindiwe Zulu to court over food distribution restrictions

Citizen reporter
Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The party says in court it will argue that the minister does not have the authority to issue regulations that hinder the distribution of food parcels by NGOs and charities.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) case against Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu will take place at the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

The DA took the minister to court after she and her department allegedly prohibited non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from distributing food.

The minister has, however, denied the allegation, taking exception to the claim that her department stops NGOs from providing food.

A commissioner of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) recently said the department had violated the Constitution by preventing the distribution of food.

On Thursday, Zulu told the portfolio committee on social development that there was a need for NGOs to work with her department to ensure there was a plan and compliance with Covid-19 protocols.

DA MP James Lorimer said in a statement on Friday that the department enforced a ban on soup kitchens and drew up tight regulations that hindered the distribution of food parcels by NGOs and charities.

“The draft regulations were issued two weeks ago and have been applied even though they have not been legally processed,” Lorimer said.

Lorimer said the DA would argue in court that the minister has no authority to issue such regulations, that the regulations are irrational, that Zulu didn’t follow proper procedures and that the regulations contradict the constitutional right to food.

Lorimer said thousands of formal and informal NGOs have been feeding people and are well informed about where help is most needed.

“It should be the role of government to let them get on with it and fill in the gaps.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

