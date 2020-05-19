Courts 19.5.2020 10:37 am

Six accused of Tongaat teen’s disappearance appear in court for bail hearing

Gopolang Moloko
Image: iStock.

Mbuthu, nicknamed Bobo, a Grade 12 pupil who hails from Hambanathi township, has been missing for more than three weeks.

Six men implicated in the disappearance of a Tongaat teen Andile Bobo Mbuthu are appearing in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court for their bail hearing.

Mlungisi Thabathe, 28; Andile Nhleko, 27; Mncedisi Mzobe, 27; Siyanda Msweli, 26; Lindani Ndlovu, 22; and Malusi Mthembu, 27; face charges of murder and kidnapping for the disappearance of Mbuthu who was seen beaten in footage allegedly for stealing alcohol from a local drinking place in Hambanathi, Tongaat, north of Durban.

The suspects have remained in custody since their arrests awaiting their bail hearing today. Their previous court appearance last week was marred by large crowds who were gathered outside the court demanding the harshest punishment.

Police who dispersed the crowds who had clearly violated lockdown regulations.

More crowds have gathered outside the court on Tuesday.

On Friday 8 May, human remains were found in the Wewe River in Tongaat, and were feared to be the body of Mbuthu. Forensic tests were taken to ascertain the identity and the results to the tests are still pending.

Meanwhile, a local tavern was burned down by angry community members who demanded the attention of Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Mbuthu, nicknamed Bobo, a Grade 12 pupil who hails from Hambanathi township, has been missing for more than three weeks. Footage which trended on social media showed a badly beaten Mbuthu outside an empty drinking lounge in the area.

