Courts 18.5.2020 07:44 pm

Two Cape Town cops charged with alleged corruption

News24 Wire
Two Cape Town cops charged with alleged corruption

Image: iStock

The two sergeants, aged 32 and 25, were arrested on Sunday following an 11-month long investigation by the police’s anti-corruption unit.

Two Cape Town police officers appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court for alleged corruption on Monday.

The two sergeants, aged 32 and 25, were arrested on Sunday following an 11-month long investigation by the police’s anti-corruption unit.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the officers were stationed at the Manenberg police station.

It is alleged that on 15 June, 2019, the pair visited the complainant’s home in Athlone and accused him of printing and selling passports.

“They took him to Manenberg police station and seized his laptop and [cellphones]. At the police station, they demanded money to secure his release.

“The complainant informed them that he only had R5,000 in cash at home. They took him to his home and returned his laptop and cellphones in return for the R5,000,” Rwexana said.

The matter was reported and investigated. The two were arrested at the Manenberg police station after an arrest warrant was issued.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Limpopo prosecutor in court for allegedly soliciting R6,000 bribe 18.5.2020
Hairdressers take Mkhize to court, demand reopening of salons 13.5.2020
Teenager in court for allegedly stabbing two patients at Joburg hospital 11.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Tension simmers as questions are raised about access to Covid-19 information

Government I could never prevent anyone from approaching the courts, says Ramaphosa on lockdown regulations

Courts If government can’t explain its lockdown laws, policies will be determined in the courts

Infection Updates SA has first jump of more than 1,000 in a day as Covid-19 total now reaches 15,515

Business News Didiza says more than 15,000 small-scale farmers have been approved for Covid relief


today in print

Read Today's edition