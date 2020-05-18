Two Cape Town cops charged with alleged corruption

Two Cape Town police officers appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court for alleged corruption on Monday.

The two sergeants, aged 32 and 25, were arrested on Sunday following an 11-month long investigation by the police’s anti-corruption unit.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the officers were stationed at the Manenberg police station.

It is alleged that on 15 June, 2019, the pair visited the complainant’s home in Athlone and accused him of printing and selling passports.

“They took him to Manenberg police station and seized his laptop and [cellphones]. At the police station, they demanded money to secure his release.

“The complainant informed them that he only had R5,000 in cash at home. They took him to his home and returned his laptop and cellphones in return for the R5,000,” Rwexana said.

The matter was reported and investigated. The two were arrested at the Manenberg police station after an arrest warrant was issued.

