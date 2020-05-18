 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Courts 18.5.2020 06:34 am

If government can’t explain its lockdown laws, policies will be determined in the courts

Brian Sokutu
PREMIUM!
If government can’t explain its lockdown laws, policies will be determined in the courts

A man walks past an artwork by German artist Norm Abartig (@norm_abartig) and South African artist Nicholas Kerr aka Dekor One (@dekor) on day 46 of the national lockdown as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 May 2020. The country is at level 4 of the national lockdown in its 46 day after it was implemented on 30 April 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Those with vested political and economic interests should not be allowed to drive public policy through the courts, an expert warned yesterday.

Emerging differences in the approach to Covid-19 between the government and some members of the Ministerial Advisory Committee have, however, plunged government’s coronavirus strategy into a further legitimacy crisis. Nelson Mandela University political lecturer Ongama Mtimka was responding to the latest reports that some scientists serving on the Ministerial Advisory Committee were openly disillusioned with government’s lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic amid intense pressure from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other interested parties, intensifying legal pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet to open up the economy. “While the DA’s anti-lockdown campaign may not have political spinoffs to...
Related Stories
CRL Rights Commission asks for traditional healers to be included in Covid-19 fight 18.5.2020
Kwasa king drives around Limpopo villages using loudspeaker to tell people about Covid 18.5.2020
The Covid pandemic suggests the dream of one health system for all is possible 18.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.