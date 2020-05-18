If government can’t explain its lockdown laws, policies will be determined in the courts
Brian Sokutu
A man walks past an artwork by German artist Norm Abartig (@norm_abartig) and South African artist Nicholas Kerr aka Dekor One (@dekor) on day 46 of the national lockdown as a result of Covid-19 Coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 May 2020. The country is at level 4 of the national lockdown in its 46 day after it was implemented on 30 April 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Those with vested political and economic interests should not be allowed to drive public policy through the courts, an expert warned yesterday.