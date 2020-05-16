Five men found guilty of 2016 murder of DA councillor and his business partner

Richard Hasane (36), Richard Magawu (32), Matthews Legodi (52), Frank Baxane (34) and Charles Mpondomisa (42) were each found guilty of two counts of murder, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said in a statement.

Baxane and Mpondomisa were also found guilty of the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Malaudzi said Baaitjies, a former Daniëlskuil ward councillor in the Kgatelopele municipality, had been lured to a business meeting which he invited Nose to.

On their arrival, they were ambushed and shot. A vehicle was also used to drag Baaitjies. Nose was seated in a bakkie at the time that he was shot.

Baaitjies was found dead on the road between Daniëlskuil and Postmasburg in August 2016. He had been shot twice in the head and once in the torso. Nose was with him and was taken to hospital, where he died seven days later.

The Hawks’ Serious Organise Crime investigation led to arrests within 48 hours and two more arrests were made over the next two months.

Sentencing proceedings for Hasane, Magawu, Legodi, Baxane and Mpondomisa are scheduled for 24 to 26 June.

