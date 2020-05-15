Jason Rohde’s ex apologises for moan about justice system; gets her charges dropped

The acting director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape, Advocate Nicolette Bell, has withdrawn charges against Jolene Alterskye following her representations in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

According to a statement issued by the office, Alterskye was charged with criminal defamation, alternatively crimen injuria (five counts) and contempt of court, alternatively criminal defamation (one count) when she made public disparaging remarks against the justice system and various individuals in it.

Alterskye was the girlfriend of Jason Rohde, who was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Susan Rohde, and for defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

All4Women reports that Alterskye made comments on social media and in a text message after Rohde’s conviction and sentencing.

Western Cape High Court Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe had handed him 18 years for the murder of his wife, and five for defeating the ends of justice by staging her suicide, three of which would run concurrently.

“I am [appalled at] this so-called justice system, the whole case was an attempt by the State to create a crime which never happened so they can lock up a ‘high-profile white man’ to try [to] show the country that they are doing their job. As far as I am concerned, the State and the judge are the same team and if the State acted unlawfully in illegally searching properties and bribing State witnesses, what else did they fabricate in order to get their Xmas bonus? A corrupt country starts with corrupt police, and I do hope the truth [will] be revealed and actual justice served,” posted Alterskye.

In addition, she had commented on a Facebook post by the SA Police Service in which it hailed the work of detective sergeants Marlon Appollis and Stephen Adams following Rohde’s sentencing.

She said: “These two ‘officers’ did nothing but lie, and acted unlawfully, raiding my home and intimidating my child without a legal search warrant. After months of broken promises I received my ‘illegally’ confiscated goods through whiskey pay-offs, as that is the only language they understand. These are not people we should respect nor promote. so hopefully they do not get a higher rank. I do hope these detectives are not the norm and that there are good cops out there.”

She later deleted that comment and retracted her aforementioned comments in a letter delivered to the judge and prosecutor.

According to the statement issued by the prosecutor’s office, in her representations Alterskye made an unequivocal apology to Judge Salie, Hlophe, who presided over the case, the judge president of the Western Cape High Court and the National Prosecuting Authority subsequent to her disparaging remarks against the justice system and the State.

Bell accepted her representations and her unambiguous apology and withdrew all charges against the accused as a result.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

