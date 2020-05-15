William Booth’s attempted murder case postponed

The alleged attempted murder case of well-known criminal lawyer William Booth has been postponed to 22 May, confirmed the Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Ntabazalila said the five men, Kauthar Brown, 35; Ebrahim Deare, 36; Riyaad Gesant, 32; Kim Smith, 32; and Igsaan Williams, 57, allegedly in connection to the incident appeared at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning.

He said the suspects were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and five counts of contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

“Their case is postponed to 22 May 2020 for legal aid lawyers to come on board for [the accused]. I am still waiting for the prosecutor to advise me about the legal representative of accused four. I will let you know as soon as I get the information,” he said.

They were arrested on 6 May after police released pictures of suspects.

Booth was shot at while he was in his garage in Higgovale in the Cape Town city bowl on 9 April, however, he was unharmed.

Booth is a veteran in Cape Town legal circles, with his clientele including Guatemalan Diego Novella, who was found guilty of the murder of Gabriela Kabrins Alban in 2018.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa. Additional reporting News24)

