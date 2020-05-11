Teenager in court for allegedly stabbing two patients at Joburg hospital

A Soweto teenager has been charged for allegedly stabbing two patients at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Jabulani, Soweto. The incident took place at the hospital on Friday.

One of the patients was killed. The teenager was also a patient at the hospital.

It is alleged that he used a sharp object to stab the two other patients.

National Prosecuting Authority Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the teenager made his appearance in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The teenager is facing a charge of murder and attempted murder.

“The matter was remanded for a psychological and criminal capacity assessment to be conducted. He is currently at a place of safety until his next court appearance on 18 May,” said Mjonondwane.

