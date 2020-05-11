Seven suspects appear in Verulam court for disappearance of Tongaat teen

Seven suspects have appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court in connection with the disappearance of a Tongaat teenager who was beaten after being accused of stealing alcohol from a local drinking place.

The suspects appearing in court face a number of charges ranging from murder to kidnapping. While the suspects appear in court, a large crowd has gathered outside the court, clearly violating lockdown regulations.

Police are at the scene attempting to disperse the crowds which wants justice for the missing teen.

Although human remains were found, believed to be the remains of the missing teen, police have taken forensic tests to ascertain the identity of the remains.

Last week, human remains found in the Wewe river in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday were feared to be the body of missing teenager Nduduzo Andile Mbuthu.

A local tavern was burned down by angry community members who demanded the attention of Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Mbuthu, nicknamed Bobo, a Grade 12 pupil who hails from Hambanathi township, has been missing for more than two weeks. Footage which trended on social media showed a badly beaten Mbuthu outside an empty drinking lounge in the area.

He was allegedly being accused of alcohol theft.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.