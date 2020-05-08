Courts 8.5.2020 08:19 am

Level 4 lockdown sees postponement of Malema’s machine gun case

News24 Wire
Level 4 lockdown sees postponement of Malema’s machine gun case

Julius Malema addresses the media. Pictures: Tracy Lee Stark

Due to the fact that the accused can’t travel, the matter will have to wait until the virus is considered less of a threat.

Lockdown regulations prohibiting interprovincial travel are expected to lead to the postponement of a case against EFF leader Julius Malema, which stems from his alleged discharge of a firearm in public.

Malema and his co-accused, Adriaan Snyman, face charges related to the alleged discharge of a firearm at the party’s fifth birthday celebrations in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape in 2018.

Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said in a statement that the matter would be postponed to 16 July.

Malema and Snyman live outside of the province and Level 4 lockdown rules and regulations prohibit interprovincial travel, except for essential services.

The accused will therefore not be able to attend the proceedings in the East London Magistrate’s Court.

Malema faces five charges, including the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public space, and reckless endangerment to persons.

Snyman faces at least two charges.

In February, the court issued warrants of arrest for the accused.

But the NPA and Malema’s lawyer, Ian Levitt, said the warrants were only issued as a matter of procedure and that they were stayed until the accused’s next appearance.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
EFF suggests sale of gym equipment for home use, prompting Twitter reactions 5.5.2020
Soweto Food Lovers Market denies virus rumour after EFF disrupts shopping 4.5.2020
Malema says ‘Gareth Cliff must speed up the process … so they can learn a lifetime lesson’ 3.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC NEC slams Mboweni over Twitter rant, contradictions

Courts SCA overturns ruling against police in woman’s rape ordeal

World Trump’s personal valet tests positive for coronavirus

Infection Updates Confirmed virus cases rise by 424 to 8,232

Courts Peter-Paul Ngwenya fined R24K, suspended, for use of k-word on Investec’s CEO


today in print

Read Today's edition