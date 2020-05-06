Maile to respond to court ruling on the dissolution of Tshwane council

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC,Lebogang Maile is expected to table a way forward in response to the High Court in Pretoria’s order to reverse its decision to dissolve the Tshwane Metro Council.

The DA, which took the matter to court, is now considering taking action in the National Council of Provinces, arguing that the ANC was complicit in an agenda to grab control of Tshwane.

Maile will today announce the executive council’s decision on the judgment at 1 pm.

In the judgment, Judge President Dunstan Mlambo ruled that the decision by the Gauteng executive to dissolve the Tshwane council was invalid, and set it aside.

The ruling stated that the failure to elect leadership was a direct consequence of the walkouts by the ANC and EFF.

Both Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Maile did not make adequate effort to address the plethora of walk-outs, which resulted in a number of failed council sittings, which then became the ultimately failed justification for dissolving the council.

