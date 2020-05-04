Courts 4.5.2020 12:24 pm

ANC councillor busted for allegedly selling fake travel permits

Citizen reporter
ANC councillor busted for allegedly selling fake travel permits

Image: iStock

Cybert Kabelo Ramodisha was arrested with a laptop, cellphones and a printer he was allegedly using to type and print the permits.

An ANC councillor was arrested for allegedly selling and issuing fraudulent permits for the movement of people to another province.

Cybert Kabelo Ramodisha appeared in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with selling and issuing fake permits.

The accused was arrested on Friday at Makgakgapaji Village after a tip to police from the community.

Community members alleged Ramadisha was selling the permits at the amount of between R250 and R800. An informant alleges he obtained the permit at a price of R100 after an agreement to pay the outstanding balance of R150 later.

Three other clients were found at the location allegedly waiting to buy permits where one of them told the police that she arranged with the councillor to obtain a permit authorising her travel to Gauteng for school.

Ramodisha was arrested with a laptop, cellphones and a printer he was allegedly using to type and print the permits.

He is currently out on R2,000 bail and will appear in court on July 14.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Joburg suspends permit-issuing process for informal traders 8.4.2020
Police arrest shopkeeper for trading without a permit 31.3.2020
Two men sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for rape of 22-year-old woman 30.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Ramaphosa defends constitutionality of lockdown and why he backtracked on cigarettes

Business News Raising revenue through a wealth tax is clutching at straws

Covid-19 Huge crowd jostles in mass queue for chance at food parcel

Breaking News With 447 new infections and 8 new deaths, overall Covid-19 tally now at 6,783

Business News Treasury predicts between 3 to 7 million job losses due to ongoing lockdown


today in print

Read Today's edition