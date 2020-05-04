ANC councillor busted for allegedly selling fake travel permits

An ANC councillor was arrested for allegedly selling and issuing fraudulent permits for the movement of people to another province.

Cybert Kabelo Ramodisha appeared in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with selling and issuing fake permits.

The accused was arrested on Friday at Makgakgapaji Village after a tip to police from the community.

Community members alleged Ramadisha was selling the permits at the amount of between R250 and R800. An informant alleges he obtained the permit at a price of R100 after an agreement to pay the outstanding balance of R150 later.

Three other clients were found at the location allegedly waiting to buy permits where one of them told the police that she arranged with the councillor to obtain a permit authorising her travel to Gauteng for school.

Ramodisha was arrested with a laptop, cellphones and a printer he was allegedly using to type and print the permits.

He is currently out on R2,000 bail and will appear in court on July 14.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.