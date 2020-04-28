Farmworker granted bail after being arrested for allegedly killing suspected illegal hunter

A farmworker who was arrested for allegedly killing a suspected illegal hunter was on Tuesday granted R5,000 bail after he appeared in the Lephalale Magistrate’s Court, police said.

Barend Steyn, 32, was arrested for the alleged murder of a 30-year-old who was suspected of being an illegal hunter.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Steyn’s case was postponed to 3 July to allow police to conduct further investigations.

“The incident allegedly happened on Sunday 26 April 2020 when the deceased and two other men were caught by members of the Nature Conservation, reportedly hunting illegally at the local farm outside Lephalale. The three were allegedly found in possession of two bags containing pieces of wild animal dried meat, one gemsbok and some hunting tools.

“The deceased was allegedly shot and killed by the suspect soon after they managed to escape from officials of Nature Conservation who had just caught them.

“The licensed firearm that was used during the shooting has since been seized by the police. Investigations into the circumstances of the entire incident are still continuing.”

(Compiled Makhosandile Zulu)

