Northern Cape man in court for allegedly raping two teens he met at tuck shop

A 31-year-old man from Boichoko in Postmasburg in the Northern Cape is expected to appear before the Postmasburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday for allegedly raping two teen girls, aged 16 and 17.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba, it is alleged the teens met the man at a local tuck shop at about 4pm on Saturday, where he seemingly lured them to his shanty.

“It is alleged the victims were threatened with a knife before [he raped] them. The suspect fled after the ordeal,” said Ramatseba.

Members of the Postmasburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit launched an intensive search for the man and he was apprehended on 21 April.

He briefly appeared before the Postmasburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and the case was postponed to Friday for his legal aid bid.

The provincial head of the FCS in the Northern Cape, Brigadier Nicky Mills, applauded members for the swift arrest.

“We will leave no stone unturned in making sure that the case is meticulously investigated until the suspect is sent to jail for many years [if found guilty],” said Mills.

In a separate incident, a 37-year-old Noupoort man who allegedly raped an 82-year-old woman on Saturday appeared before the Noupoort Magistrate’s Court and the case was postponed to 28 April for a bail application.

Members of the De Aar Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit intend to oppose any attempts by the man to be released on bail to enable police to investigate the case thoroughly, Ramatseba said.

