Five suspects to appear in court for alleged school burglary worth R250K

Citizen reporter
Five suspects aged between 23 and 26 will appear in the Sasolburg Magistrates Court, Free State, on Friday on a charge of business burglary after a school was broken into during the lockdown.

The spokesperson of the police in the province, Brigadier Sam Makhele, said Katleho Mpumelelo Senior Secondary School was “one of many schools that were broken into during lockdown”.

“The value of stolen items is estimated at R250,000,” Makhele said.

“Investigations revealed the whereabouts of possible suspects. Upon thorough questioning of the first implicated suspect, information led members to a different residence in Zamdela where suspected stolen items, namely one black printer copy machine, stationery, Sharp scientific calculators, mathematical and drawing instruments were recovered.”

Makhele said police recovered two gas stoves and cooking pots, among other items.

“Further investigation continues to ascertain if the suspects were not involved in any other business burglary incidents elsewhere.”

