Courts 22.4.2020 02:31 pm

Lawyers lobby for virtual courtrooms

Bernadette Wicks
Image: iStock

A group of attorneys want Minister Ronald Lamola’s office to introduce virtual courtrooms, which would help contribute to a more accessible justice system in general.

A group of more than 160 legal practitioners has written to the department of justice, motivating for the adoption of new technology that would allow for ‘virtual courtrooms’ during the lockdown – and beyond. Gauteng-based lawyer Danie Swanepoel, who signed the correspondence on behalf of the group, said on Wednesday that while this technology could provide a solution to an urgent and pressing problem during the lockdown, it could also contribute to a more accessible justice system in general. “We’ve got a lot of indigent persons who want to come to court and be heard,” Swanepoel said. He said this...
