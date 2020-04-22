Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams given R1,000 fine for lockdown lunch violation

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has been fined R1,000 for breaching lockdown regulations. She will need to appear in the Pretoria District Court on 22 May to pay the fine as an admission of guilt.

Earlier this month the presidency announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa had placed Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for two months – one month of which would be unpaid.

According to NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, the minister now has a criminal record.

It came after he summoned her to explain to him why she appeared to have broken lockdown regulations by having lunch with former ANC MP Mduduzi Manana at his home. Manana, a former deputy minister of higher education, posted a photo of their meal together with his family, which sparked public condemnation and calls for her to be fired.

Ramaphosa accepted the minister’s apology for the violation “but was unmoved by mitigating factors she tendered”.

During her special leave, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu was to act in her position.

The president reprimanded the minister and directed her to deliver a public apology to the nation, which she did later in the day in a video.

Ramaphosa said: “The nationwide lockdown calls for absolute compliance on the part of all South Africans. Members of the national executive carry a special responsibility in setting an example to South Africans, who are having to make great sacrifices.

“None of us – not least a member of the national executive – should undermine our national effort to save lives in this very serious situation. I am satisfied that Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams appreciates the seriousness of what she has done and that no one is above the law.”

A police investigation had determined that her visit to Manana’s residence had not been for the allowed purposes of delivering an essential service, collecting essential goods, getting a grant or seeking medical attention.

The National Prosecuting Authority said all citizens needed to be treated equally before the law and they were committed to delivering justice “without fear, favour or prejudice”.

