Courts 21.4.2020 02:57 pm

Fight against killer soldiers could go straight to ConCourt

Bernadette Wicks
A man is searched after being chased down by members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the police during a patrol in the Johannesburg CBD, 1 April 2020, during a nationwide lockdown. South Africa's lockdown imposes strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega

The family of a man who was allegedly beaten to death by members of the SANDF want the soldiers responsible for his death disarmed.

Collins Khosa’s loved ones are taking their fight for justice to the highest court in the land in a desperate bid to avoid a repeat of what happened to the 40-year-old father-of-three. Khosa died at his home in Alexandra on Good Friday, allegedly after a vicious assault at the hands of soldiers over a half-full cup of alcohol that was found in his yard. His death came on the back of a barrage of reports of military and police brutality since the start of the national lockdown and the deployment of the country’s security forces to the streets to enforce...
