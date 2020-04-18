 
 
Father wins court case to finally fetch children from ‘exhausted’ granny

Bernadette Wicks
File image: ANA

The Western Cape High Court in Cape Town has granted a doctor permission to fetch his children from his elderly parents’ house in Bloemfontein.

The children, aged seven and 10, were visiting their grandparents when the national lockdown took effect and, as a result, got stuck there. Their father, along with his ex-wife and the mother of his children, last week approached the court with an urgent application, saying his parents, aged 72 and 68, were simply not able to look after the children for long periods of time and that his mother suffered from arthritis. In his founding affidavit, he explained he and his ex-wife knew about the looming travel ban but had not realised how strictly it would be enforced. In handing...
Lock Down

