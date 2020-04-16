Limpopo man in court for allegedly selling fake essential service permits

A 31-year-old man appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Wednesday for allegedly pretending to be a police officer and selling fake essential service permits to be used during the national lockdown.

Phathutshedzo Ramabulana appeared on two counts: fraud, and contravening regulation 11B(1)(a) of the lockdown period. The regulation stipulates that every person must be confined to their place of residence, unless strictly for the purpose of performing an essential service.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, Ramabulana allegedly left his residence and sold fraudulent permits for R500 each for essential service businesses to operate.

He allegedly approached business owners pretending to be a police officer.

The matter has been postponed to 20 April for a bail application. Ramabulana will remain in custody until his next appearance.

According to the Disaster Management Act, only enterprises which produce, provide, distribute, trade or provide critical maintenance services to one or more of the listed goods and services may operate within the borders of the Republic of South Africa during the lockdown period.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.