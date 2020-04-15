Two British citizens who allegedly sped over SA border now in quarantine, case postponed

The case against two British citizens who allegedly deliberately ignored border officials and sped off into South Africa from Eswatini on Saturday was postponed to 30 April in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

James Hackett and Erken Bali have been placed in quarantine for 14 days following their arrest by members of the South African Police Service’s Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit and Tracker Connect officials at a guest house in Glenmore, Durban, on Sunday.

They were not present in court in keeping with department of health regulation 11(6)(d), said KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkissoon-Kara.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo earlier told News24 that Hackett and Bali had allegedly driven from Eswatini. He said when they arrived at the Golela border post on Saturday, they were denied entry into South Africa and were told to return to Eswatini.

“The suspects instead disregarded the order and drove off at high speed into South Africa and evaded the police who had given chase,” Naidoo said.

“Investigations are being continued for possible further charges against the two suspects as they have not paid the rental company for continued use of the vehicle, and also possible violation of the Immigration Act.”

The two were facing charges of entering and remaining in the republic without authority and entering the country under lockdown when the border was closed to visitors.

The 42-year-old manager of the guest house was also arrested for the violation of Covid-19 regulations and detained at a local police station. The rental vehicle was impounded.

