 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Courts 13.4.2020 05:15 pm

Liquor traders get ready to fight Ramaphosa

Bernadette Wicks
PREMIUM!
Liquor traders get ready to fight Ramaphosa

Queues at Liquor City in Edenglen, 26 March 2020 ahead of the 21-day lockdown to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Picture: Neil McCartney

A group of liquor traders have given the president until noon on Tuesday to relax the ban on liquor sales, otherwise they will fight the ‘unconstitutional’ measures in court.

Desperate liquor traders, who say the total ban on alcohol sales that came into effect with the national Covid-19 lockdown has all but ruined them, are readying themselves for battle. At the weekend, lawyers for the Gauteng Liquor Forum – a collective of associations, mostly of township-based shebeens and taverns, claiming to represent more than 20,000 business owners – wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa and threatened court action unless the lockdown regulations relating to alcohol sales were relaxed. Eric Mabuza, of Mabuza Attorneys, said on Monday that the president had acknowledged receipt of their letter and that they were expecting...
Related Stories
‘Sin ban’ to cost SA billions and shed countless jobs 7.4.2020
DA calls for Dirco minister to bring back stranded South Africans from Morocco before lockdown 25.3.2020
Nkoana-Mashabane urges parents and guardians to keep children safe at home during lockdown 25.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.