Courts 8.4.2020 03:46 pm

Advocate takes fight to Mpumalanga judge

Bernadette Wicks
Picture: Thinkstock

An advocate who was last week found to have breached the Covid-19 lockdown regulations has filed an application for leave to appeal against the findings.

A prominent Johannesburg advocate has fired back at an acting judge who last week tore into him for breaching the Covid-19 lockdown regulations with a bid to challenge his scathing judgment in the Supreme Court of Appeal and to have the author foot the bill. Last Friday, acting Judge Hein Brauckmann delivered judgment on a group of lawyers and advocates whom he charged had appeared before him in the Mpumalanga High Court earlier in the week without first obtaining valid permits to travel to and from proceedings. He hauled them over the coals, barred them from charging their clients for...
