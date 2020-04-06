Courts 6.4.2020 08:29 pm

Another delay in trial of ex-Bryanston High sports coach accused of sexually assaulting pupils

News24 Wire
Another delay in trial of ex-Bryanston High sports coach accused of sexually assaulting pupils

Image: iStock

It is alleged that he sexually assaulted the girls during netball matches and on school outings between 2017 and 2018.

The case against a former Bryanston High School sports coach accused of sexual assault has once again been postponed in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

A decision by the Director of Public Prosecution was expected on Monday regarding the matter, however, it was not yet ready, according to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane.

She said it had now been postponed to 5 May.

It was previously reported that the former coach had filed review representations to have his case removed from the court roll.

His lawyer previously wrote to the Director of Public Prosecutions, asking for a review of the decision to prosecute last year.

The man was arrested in January 2019 after a 17-year-old pupil and her mother opened a criminal case against him.

He was dismissed on 1 March 2019 after a disciplinary panel found him guilty of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement.

Three other female pupils came forward after the first allegation against the coach. It is alleged that he sexually assaulted the girls during netball matches and on school outings between 2017 and 2018.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Child abuse advocacy group halts court monitoring and media engagements 4.4.2020
High-profile illicit diamond dealing case could be revived 4.4.2020
Five cops, two admin staff in dock on fraud, corruption charges 3.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Ramaphosa: Covid-19 assistance for Africa could run into billions of dollars

Editorials It shouldn’t be illegal for us to mock this ‘Lockdown Government’

Covid-19 Ndlozi’s criticism of ‘dropout’ Bill Gates’ Covid-19 Trevor Noah interview divides opinion

Health TB vaccine might prove to be SA’s ‘lucky weapon’ against Covid-19

Infection Updates Durban’s St Augustine’s Hospital records three Covid-19 fatalities in past three days


today in print

Read Today's edition