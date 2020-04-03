Courts 3.4.2020 06:29 pm

Five cops, two admin staff in dock on fraud, corruption charges

News24 Wire
Five cops, two admin staff in dock on fraud, corruption charges

Image: iStock.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said they were arrested as part of a ‘protracted investigation’ into fraudulent vehicle registration.

Five officers and two police administrative personnel appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of fraud, corruption and forgery.

Sergeants Lubabalo Qete, Siyabonga Kasana, Kwanele Nqwenani, Zukisa Rwayi and Siyambonga Khabiqiya, together with Pheliswa Myeki and Nonqaba Mdange, were released on bail of R2,500.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said they were arrested as part of a “protracted investigation” into fraudulent vehicle registration.

The officers were arrested in Bellville South on Thursday morning by SAPS’ local vehicle crime investigation unit. The two administrative personnel members were apprehended in Langa and Paarl.

“The arrested police officials are alleged to have over time fraudulently issued vehicle clearance documentation for illegally imported, stolen and hijacked vehicles,” Potelwa said.

Three others were arrested last year, and their cases are already before court.

She warned that more arrests could be on the cards as the investigation progresses.

The case against the seven accused was postponed to 26 June for further investigation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Vosloorus lockdown shooting: Metro cop free for now 31.3.2020
Precious Ramabulana’s alleged killer denied bail 30.3.2020
Chinese consulate ‘shocked’ after man held for allegedly forcing workers to make masks 30.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Infection Updates Durban’s St Augustine’s Hospital records three Covid-19 fatalities in past three days

Investigation Lottery was warned in 2014 about fraud – and yet it continued

Business News How much Maria Ramos got paid on leaving Absa

Covid-19 SAA starts flying foreigners out of lockdown SA

World Troops gather scores of bodies of virus victims in Ecuador city


today in print

Read Today's edition