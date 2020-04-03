Suspects who allegedly impersonated soldiers and raped granny due back in court in May

Two suspects who were arrested for allegedly posing as soldiers and raping and killing a 75-year-old appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the two accused, Mfundo Cele, 27, and Kwanele Duncan Ndlela, 24, were remanded in custody until 14 May for a bail application.

“They are facing charges of murder, robbery and two counts of rape,” Mbele said.

Following the discovery of the body of 75-year-old Ngenzeni Zuma on Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said the granny had been raped and murdered, allegedly by men posing as soldiers who said they were going around sanitising homes amid the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the disease.

Earlier in the week, Mbele said Zuma’s body was found at her home in Sweetwaters in the Pietermaritzburg.

“She was allegedly raped and strangled to death.”

Cele was arrested at his home in KwaShange in Pietermaritzburg, whereas Ndlela was traced in Point in the Durban, she said.

“Intensive police investigation have linked the suspects to the alleged rape of a 20-year-old female on the same night,” said Mbele.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

