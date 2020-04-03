Courts 3.4.2020 03:51 pm

Suspects who allegedly impersonated soldiers and raped granny due back in court in May

Citizen reporter
Suspects who allegedly impersonated soldiers and raped granny due back in court in May

Picture: iStock

Police say the two will remain in custody until 14 May for a bail application.

Two suspects who were arrested for allegedly posing as soldiers and raping and killing a 75-year-old appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the two accused, Mfundo Cele, 27, and Kwanele Duncan Ndlela, 24, were remanded in custody until 14 May for a bail application.

“They are facing charges of murder, robbery and two counts of rape,” Mbele said.

Following the discovery of the body of 75-year-old Ngenzeni Zuma on Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said the granny had been raped and murdered, allegedly by men posing as soldiers who said they were going around sanitising homes amid the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the disease.

Earlier in the week, Mbele said Zuma’s body was found at her home in Sweetwaters in the Pietermaritzburg.

“She was allegedly raped and strangled to death.”

Cele was arrested at his home in KwaShange in Pietermaritzburg, whereas Ndlela was traced in Point in the Durban, she said.

“Intensive police investigation have linked the suspects to the alleged rape of a 20-year-old female on the same night,” said Mbele.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Malalane Spar employee tests positive for Covid-19 3.4.2020
Docket transferred to Ipid after Ethiopian shopkeeper dies following scuffle with police 3.4.2020
Police arrest 84 people in Bela-Bela for disobeying lockdown rules 3.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News How much Maria Ramos got paid on leaving Absa

Covid-19 SAA starts flying foreigners out of lockdown SA

World Troops gather scores of bodies of virus victims in Ecuador city

Infection Updates Mkhize announces larger jump in confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA, to 1,462

Columns Oh, the things we’ll do when all of this is over…


today in print

Read Today's edition