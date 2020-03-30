Courts 30.3.2020 04:02 pm

50-year-old charged with dismembering 11-year-old girl denied bail

Police in Limpopo say the body of the 11-year-old was found dumped in the middle of the Letaba river outside Giyani on Tuesday 17 March.

A 50-year-old suspect who appeared in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder has been denied bail.

The suspect, who was arrested for allegedly killing an 11-year-old girl, appeared in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court where he was denied bail and the case was postponed to 7 April for a bail application, while police investigations continue.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the suspect was named Moses Makwakwa.

“This suspect was arrested on the 19th of March 2020 following his alleged involvement in the brutal murder of an 11-year-old girl, whose dismembered body was found dumped in the middle of Letaba river outside Giyani on Tuesday the 17th of March 2020.

“Tiyiselani Nokuthula Rikhotso from Dengeza, a village outside Giyani, was reported missing on Monday the 16th March 2020. The police then commenced with a search operation for the child until this gruesome discovery.

“This after community members made the discovery and then called the police. On arrival at the scene, the police retrieved the body and discovered that some of her body parts were missing.

‘The police investigations are still continuing.”

