Uncles in court for allegedly murdering niece who left home without telling anyone

Police say when the niece came home, her three uncles questioned her about her whereabouts and allegedly assaulted her until she lost consciousness.

Three uncles are expected to appear in the Greytown Magistrate’s Court for allegedly murdering their 20-year-old niece.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the three male suspects were aged between 25 and 26 and were due in court on Monday.

“It is alleged that on 24 March 2020, a 20-year-old female left her home at Eshane Reserve without informing anyone and returned on 28 March 2020.

“On her arrival, her three uncles questioned her about her whereabouts and allegedly assaulted her until she lost consciousness. She was declared dead by paramedics upon arrival at home. A case of murder was opened at Ematimatolo police station for investigation. The suspects were immediately arrested and charged for murder,” said Gwala.

