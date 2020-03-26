Courts 26.3.2020 04:19 pm

Floyd Shivambu will know in June whether he will face assault charges

News24 Wire
Floyd Shivambu will know in June whether he will face assault charges

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Jacques Nellis

The Cape Town Magistrate’s Court was informed that a decision from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was still outstanding.

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has to await another 10 weeks to hear whether he will be prosecuted for an alleged assault on a photographer in parliament in 2018.

The case against Shivambu was called up in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, where the court was informed that a decision from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was still outstanding.

Shivambu did not appear in person. The case was postponed in his absence to 5 June for the court to be informed of the DPP’s decision.

Shivambu and his legal team made representations to the DPP’s office on why he should not face a common assault charge for the attack on Adrian de Kock in parliament’s precinct on March 20, 2018.

Shivambu apologised for the incident in person later that day, saying he did not know De Kock was a journalist, News24 reported previously.

He claimed he was surprised when De Kock took pictures of him, saying his behaviour was “inappropriate”.

De Kock accepted Shivambu’s apology, but said afterwards he had already laid charges with the police.

A separate investigation was being conducted by parliament.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Clanwilliam teacher’s alleged killer’s case to be heard in Western Cape High Court 25.3.2020
Ipid to continue with certain services during lockdown 25.3.2020
Man accused of killing pregnant ex-wife gets R1,000 bail 24.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Stocks rally advances on German, US stimulus plans

Business News Covid-19 lockdown regulations: No alcohol, (but maybe cigarettes), and not much of anything at all

Covid-19 Rwandan man eaten by crocodile after ignoring lockdown

Covid-19 Malema says EFF won’t tolerate ‘rubbish’ like dog walking during 21-day lockdown

Covid-19 Numbers to contact during Covid-19 lockdown


today in print

Read Today's edition