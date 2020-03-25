 
 
Courts 25.3.2020

Child rapist’s sentence slashed by high court

Bernadette Wicks
Child rapist's sentence slashed by high court

Image: iStock.

The high court found that the 22-year-old rapist’s life sentence was excessive, as his own ‘absence of parental guidance, love and care’ was not taken into consideration.

The Bloemfontein High Court has slashed the life sentence originally meted out to a now 22-year-old man convicted of having raped his cousin when the two were both teenagers, to ten years – saying his “absence of parental guidance, love and care is a factor that the trial court should have considered”. Judge Nokuthula Sylvia Daniso said this month in ruling on appeals of both the conviction and sentence: “At the time of the incident, he had just turned 18 and was in Grade 9 … He was an orphan having lost both parents by the age of 12. He...
