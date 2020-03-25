DA hopeful in legal battle to fight ‘disgraceful power grab’ of Tshwane

In an attempt to reverse the decision to place the Tshwane metro under administration, the DA believes their review brought to the High Court in Pretoria is a strong enough to fight the “disgraceful power grab” of Tshwane.

The DA approached the court in an attempt to overturn the ANC’s decision to place the Tshwane council under administration.

In a statement, the party said it was encouraged by the court’s reaction regarding their urgent application.

“We are confident that all the issues were fully canvassed and that the judgment will be handed down soon. The verdict will be important not only for the people of Tshwane but to the residents of every single council after the elections next year in which there is a minority government.

“If the ANC is in power in eight of the nine provinces and there are councils that are vulnerable, this judgment will determine whether the principle of separation of powers at the different spheres of government and their equal rights to exist is upheld and protected, or whether they will be vulnerable to attack by a super dominant ANC.”

Last week, the Gauteng provincial government, alongside the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), approved the application of section 139 (1)(c) to have Tshwane placed under administration. This led to the dissolution of the Tshwane council.

This after Gauteng Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Lebogang Maile fingered several challenges which may have resulted in the government’s intervention to place the metro under administration.

In an almost unanimous vote, the NCOP backed the Gauteng government’s move to have the Tshwane metro placed under administration.

NCOP members supported the dissolution of Tshwane with eight provinces voting in favour and the DA-governed Western Cape voting against the dissolution.

