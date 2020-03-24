Convicted rapist Bob Hewitt granted parole

Convicted rapist and former tennis star Bob Hewitt will be released on parole on 24 April.

It was the 80-year-old’s third attempt after one failed court application to convert his sentence to house arrest, and an order by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola to review Hewitt being granted parole last year.

Hewitt coached Olivia Jasriel, Theresa “Twiggy” Tolken and “W”, whose name may not be released, when they were girls in the 1980s and 1990s. They later accused him of sexual abuse and rape. He has been granted parole despite the two women he raped, and the woman he sexually assaulted during coaching sessions, opposing his release.

He was found guilty of rape in 2015.

He has been in prison since September 2016, serving six years.

Born in Australia, Hewitt is a former Grand Slam tennis champion.

The Department of Justice and Correctional Service allows complainants or victims of a crime to say in writing what they think about a person being placed on parole. They can also attend the meeting when it is discussed, if they want to.

Parole means that a person finishes a prison sentence outside prison, with strict conditions.

Hewitt was due to be released last September but when the women’s lawyers found out it was being done without their input, Lamola ordered the review and the former tennis champion had to stay behind bars.

(Background reporting, News24 Wire)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.