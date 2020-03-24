Makhura accuses DA of abusing the courts over Tshwane council dissolution

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has accused the DA of abusing court processes by challenging the decision to place the Tshwane metro under administration.y

The DA has said it is “confident” and ready for court” on Tuesday to “reverse” the “unlawful action” of placing the metro under administration.

The Sowetan reports that Makhura said in court papers responding to the DA’s urgent application that it is a “flagrant abuse” of the court process.

Makhura reportedly said that the decision to place the metro under administration was not aimed at members of the DA.

The premier said an interim administrator has been placed at the metro “until the electorate decides whether or not the DA, ANC or EFF should be entrusted with the political power over the residents of Tshwane”.

In a statement on Tuesday, DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Randall Williams accused the ANC of trying to take over the metro “by grabbing power through the back door, getting their hands on the money and looting the city ahead of the elections next year”.

“The reality is that the city should not be placed under administration as there are no real extreme circumstances set out in the ANC’s responding affidavit.

“It is filled with frivolous and unsubstantiated accusations that do not justify the extreme actions taken by the MEC and the provincial government.

“The DA strongly holds the opinion that its application has very good prospects of succeeding and that justice will prevail.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.