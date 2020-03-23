 
 
Courts 23.3.2020

Bob Hewitt’s parole hearing to go ahead, despite Covid-19 fears

Bernadette Wicks
Bob Hewitt's parole hearing to go ahead, despite Covid-19 fears

Australian-born former tennis Grand Slam champion and convicted rapist Bob Hewitt during a court appearance in Johannesburg, on March 23, 2015. Picture: AFP Photo

The convicted rapist will appear before the parole board tomorrow after one of his victims travelled across the country to ensure that she has her say.

With the threat of a Covid-19 lockdown looming large, Olivia Jasriel – one of convicted child rapist Bob Hewitt’s victims – this week braved a cross-country road trip to plead with a parole board not to release the disgraced former tennis star. Prison visits were last week cancelled in line with new regulations gazetted following the president’s declaration of a national disaster but Hewitt’s new parole hearing is expected to go ahead as scheduled tomorrow. Attorney Peter Van Niekerk, of Eversheds Sutherland, works closely with local NGO Women and Men and Children Against Child Abuse and represents some of Hewitt’s...
