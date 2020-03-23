 
 
Courts 23.3.2020

Big win for medical teachers, finally recognised as having scarce skills

Bernadette Wicks
Big win for medical teachers, finally recognised as having scarce skills

Image: iStock.

The Constitutional Court has refused the MEC for health leave to appeal a 2018 ruling that the staff in question were eligible for the allowance.

It took almost 14 years and a ruling from the highest court in the land, but the principal and chief specialists at teaching hospitals in the Western Cape were on Friday declared entitled to a scarce-skills allowance. The Constitutional Court has refused the MEC for health, Nomafrench Mbombo, leave to appeal a 2018 ruling that the staff in question were eligible for the allowance. Acting Constitutional Court Justice Rammaka Mathopo said in handing down judgment that the allowance was geared towards allowing practitioners “to render their specialist clinical services using their scarce clinical skills in the public health sector for...
