Boyfriend sentenced to 18 years for murdering his girlfriend

Citizen reporter
Police say the victim was strangled to death by the accused.

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment by the Pietermaritzburg High Court for murdering his girlfriend.

Spokesperson of the police in KwaZulu-Natal, Captain Nqobile Gwala said the accused, Mduduzi Ntshangase was sentenced after the court heard how he brutally killed his girlfriend in Nongoma “and gave him a befitting sentence”.

“The matter was finalised within two months at court after the accused pleaded guilty.

“It is alleged that on 11 January 2020 at 9.30 pm, at KwaJomela area, a 26-year-old Lwazi Myeza was strangled to death by a known suspect. She [had bruises] all over the body. A white enamel cup was found on  the deceased’s mouth.  A 36-year-old Mduduzi Ntshangase was arrested and charged with murder. He made several court appearances until his sentence.”

