Courts 19.3.2020 06:07 pm

Man in dock for murder of Cape Town traffic officer

News24 Wire
Man in dock for murder of Cape Town traffic officer

Justice in court. Picture: Twitter

Traffic officer Walton van Rooyen was shot dead on Tuesday after an apparent routine stop of a taxi driver in Kensington, Cape Town.

The case against one of two people arrested in connection with the murder of traffic officer Walton van Rooyen was withdrawn in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

But NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the case against Craig de Lilly would go ahead. It was postponed to March 30 for a bail application.

Van Rooyen was shot dead on Tuesday after an apparent routine stop of a taxi driver in Kensington, Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Captain Andrè Traut said it was suspected that the officer was killed afterwards en route to the police station. The arrest took place on the corner of 5th Avenue and Voortrekker Road.

Four people were originally detained for questioning during the investigation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Court orders Joburg church to comply with Covid-19 restrictions 19.3.2020
HIV+ man gets life in jail for raping daughter for 7 years, abusing her younger siblings 17.3.2020
Constable gets 7 years in jail for smuggling stolen vehicles 17.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance If you’ve just lost plenty on the JSE, here’s why you should not panic

Covid-19 No, helicopters won’t be spraying anti-coronavirus chemicals on you today

Covid-19 Young people warned they are not ‘invincible’ against coronavirus

Covid-19 This is how much a Covid-19 test costs in SA and how it works

Covid-19 WATCH: Malema warns private hospitals: Cooperate or be nationalised. Ramaphosa laughs


today in print

Read Today's edition