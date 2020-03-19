Man in dock for murder of Cape Town traffic officer

The case against one of two people arrested in connection with the murder of traffic officer Walton van Rooyen was withdrawn in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

But NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the case against Craig de Lilly would go ahead. It was postponed to March 30 for a bail application.

Van Rooyen was shot dead on Tuesday after an apparent routine stop of a taxi driver in Kensington, Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Captain Andrè Traut said it was suspected that the officer was killed afterwards en route to the police station. The arrest took place on the corner of 5th Avenue and Voortrekker Road.

Four people were originally detained for questioning during the investigation.

