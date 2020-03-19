Courts 19.3.2020 12:47 pm

Bank teller in hot water for allegedly stealing from client who won the Lotto

Citizen reporter
Police say the client was alerted by her financial adviser that withdrawals with substantial amounts of money were made from her account.

A 29-year-old bank teller is in hot water for allegedly stealing money from a client who had previously won an undisclosed amount of money in the national lottery.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the 29-year-old, Nonhlanhla Phillona Matinyane, reappeared in the Swartruggens Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for theft.

The accused was granted R1,500 bail and the case was postponed to 8 April, Myburgh said.

“Matinyane was arrested on Monday, 9 March, after investigations revealed that she allegedly stole money from a client, who previously won an undisclosed amount of money in the National Lottery.

“The client, aged 46, was alerted by her financial adviser that withdrawals with substantial amounts of money were made from her account. Thus, the alleged theft was reported to the bank and the police. Following an investigation into the matter, the suspect was arrested for theft,” Myburgh said.

The provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, congratulated the Swartruggens police for their quick response and investigation which led to the arrest.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

