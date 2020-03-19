Courts 19.3.2020 10:30 am

Court issues arrest warrant for former SABC chair Ellen Tshabalala, who ‘can’t be found’

Citizen reporter
Court issues arrest warrant for former SABC chair Ellen Tshabalala, who ‘can’t be found’

FILE PICTURE: Former SABC board chairperson Zandile Tshabalala. Picture: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Trevor Kunene

Tshabalala has denied being in hiding and said she hopes police just leave her alone.

Gauteng police have confirmed that they are on the lookout for disgraced former SABC chairperson Ellen Tshabalala after they struggled for months to find her and formally charge her with fraud for allegedly lying about her qualifications in 2014.

Sowetan Live reports that the warrant was issued by the Johannesburg magistrate’s court after Tshabalala could not be found at her address for months.

She is wanted for allegedly lying to parliament about her qualifications when she applied for a job at the SABC over five years ago and faces further charges of misconduct in terms of the Broadcasting Act for misrepresenting and/or lying about her qualifications in her curriculum vitae.

Tshabalala stated in her CV that she had a BCom degree from the University of South Africa (Unisa) and a postgraduate degree in labour relations. Unisa went on the record to state that its records reflect that she never received either qualification from their institution.

She is also accused of lying under oath when she stated her qualifications were stolen during a burglary.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza told the publication police had been looking for Tshabalala, who “has disappeared”.

“We are currently looking for the suspect, as she has disappeared. We have obtained a warrant for her arrest and she is regarded as a wanted person. No one knows [her whereabouts]; even her neighbours said they haven’t seen her for quite some time,” said Kweza.

Tshabalala spoke to the publication, however, and denied that she was in hiding.

“I honestly have no idea what you are talking about. I have not disappeared. I’m in South Africa. I just hope they leave me alone and I have no reason to leave [the country] for anything.”

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SABC board realised Hlaudi Motsoeneng was ‘dangerous’ but couldn’t act, inquiry hears 26.2.2020
Former SABC CEO says her suggestion to remove Hlaudi Motsoeneng got her into ‘serious trouble’ 26.2.2020
Former SABC CEO claims Hlaudi Motsoeneng boasted about being close to Zuma 26.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance If you’ve just lost plenty on the JSE, here’s why you should not panic

Covid-19 No, helicopters won’t be spraying anti-coronavirus chemicals on you today

Covid-19 Young people warned they are not ‘invincible’ against coronavirus

Covid-19 This is how much a Covid-19 test costs in SA and how it works

Covid-19 WATCH: Malema warns private hospitals: Cooperate or be nationalised. Ramaphosa laughs


today in print

Read Today's edition