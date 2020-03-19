Courts 19.3.2020 07:03 am

High Court to hear application to have Dutch arms dealer Kouwenhoven deported

News24 Wire
High Court to hear application to have Dutch arms dealer Kouwenhoven deported

Former Liberian president Charles Taylor. Image: Public Radio International

Augustinus Petrus Kouwenhoven is wanted in the Netherlands, where he faces a 19-year jail sentence for crimes against humanity and for selling firearms to former Liberian president Charles Taylor.

The Western Cape High Court is set to hear an application by the Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC) which is seeking an order to set aside a visa granted to a convicted Dutch arms dealer.

Augustinus Petrus Kouwenhoven, 75, is wanted in the Netherlands, where he faces a 19-year jail sentence for crimes against humanity and for selling firearms to former Liberian president Charles Taylor.

He was granted temporary residency in South Africa in 2017.

The application was not being opposed by the Home Affairs minister and director-general, who were both cited as respondents alongside Kouwenhoven.

The SALC said Kouwenhoven was opposing its application and had even filed a counter application.

“Kouwenhoven argues that Form 29 of the Immigration Regulations is unconstitutional as it forces the Department of Home Affairs to deport an undocumented foreign national to their country of origin, instead of giving them an opportunity to be deported to a country of their choice,” the SALC said in a statement.

The rights group will, however, argue that Kouwenhoven did not disclose his conviction for war crimes when applying for a visa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Deportations of migrants stopped 5.6.2015
Freshly Ground deported for ‘no official reason’ 6.5.2014
Legal fight goes on for stateless persons 7.10.2013


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 This is how much a Covid-19 test costs in SA and how it works

Covid-19 WATCH: Malema warns private hospitals: Cooperate or be nationalised. Ramaphosa laughs

Covid-19 Total Covid-19 infections in SA jump to 116 overnight

Covid-19 ZCC postpones Moria pilgrimage as other mega churches cancel Easter services

Politics DA adds Covid-19 to its list of reasons for wanting to stay in charge of Tshwane


today in print

Read Today's edition