12.3.2020

Mediation has to precede court action, amended law states

Rorisang Kgosana
Mediation has to precede court action, amended law states

‘Taking a case to court is not only financially draining, but it can also be emotionally strenuous,’ says Jackie Nagtegaal, managing director of Law for All.

People who try to solve a dispute by going through the courts will now first have to talk it out to try and reach a compromise. An amendment by the Rules Board of Courts of Law now requires high courts to push for mediation and for lawsuit disputes to be settled out of court. The amendment, which was published in the Government Gazette of 7 February, became applicable this week. Attorneys will also be required to confirm whether they have advised their clients to choose the mediation route or not. Advocate Jackie Nagtegaal, managing director of Law for All, explained...
