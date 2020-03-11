Courts 11.3.2020 04:48 pm

Four accused of killing Mpumalanga mom for R80K insurance abandon bail bids

The sisters were arrested following the discovery of their mother’s body.

Four people accused of plotting to murder a 62-year-old Mpumalanga woman for her R80,000 life insurance have abandoned their bail applications.

Sisters Bathobile Penelope Mathunywa, 39, and Nonhlanhla Mathunywa, 30, who allegedly planned the murder of their mother, Wanter Dlamini, appeared in court alongside co-accused Ntombizodwa Nombuso Ndwandwa, Stanley Mashikeng and Moses Mosemba in the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Nonhlanhla, Ndwandwa, Mashikeng and Mosemba abandoned their bail applications on Wednesday.

Bathobile was denied bail two weeks ago.

The matter was postponed to 5 May for further investigations.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi previously said Dlamini’s youngest daughter, Nonhlanhla, invited her for a visit on 6 January.

Hlathi claimed information police are in possession of indicated that Nonhlanhla roped in Ndwandwa and two male friends, Mashikeng and Mosemba, who allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and gang-raped Dlamini, while Nonhlanhla and Ndwandwa held her down.

