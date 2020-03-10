The system targets anything anti-white privilege – Mcebo Dlamini

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana has lauded the department’s efforts in taking the necessary steps to ensure the matter regarding #FeesMustFall activist Mcebo Dlamini was brought to a close after he was sentenced to two years and six months imprisonment with a suspended sentence of five years

Dlamini was found guilty of public violence in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

He welcomed the judgment and said he was relieved at the notion that there was no longer a “dagger hanging” over his head.

“Now the focus is on life and moving forward.”

While welcoming the sentence, Dlamini criticised the legal system while maintaining it targeted those who were against white privilege.

“The system deliberately targets black young people. The system deliberately targets anything that is anti-white privilege, anything that preaches the gospel of black consciousness.

“I [pled] guilty because we wanted to end the nonsense. It was a strategic retreat because I was tired.

“I was tired. I never damaged any property. I was found guilty of public violence. I [pled] guilty to leading the protest.”

Though Dlamini would not confirm his next move going forward, he did indicate that a pardon, as well as expungement, were options on the table to be considered.

