Trial of five accused of killing woman for R80 000 insurance payout postponed

The matter was moved to 11 March for them to find legal representation. Two of the accused are also expected to apply for bail.

The Barberton Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Friday postponed the case of five people accused of plotting to murder a 62-year-old woman for her R80,000 life insurance payout.

Sisters Bathobile Penelope Mathunywa, 39, and Nonhlanhla Mathunywa, 30, who allegedly planned the murder of their mother, Wanter Dlamini, appeared alongside their co-accused Ntombizodwa Nombuso Ndwandwa, Stanley Mashikeng and Moses Mosemba.

Proceedings could, however, not proceed as four of the accused, excluding Bathobile, appeared without legal representation, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa told News24.

Last Friday, Bathobile was denied bail because of the seriousness of the charges she faced, Nyuswa said.

The sisters were arrested following the discovery of their mother’s body, News24 previously reported.

