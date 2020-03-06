Courts 6.3.2020 04:05 pm

Mpumalanga man gets two life sentences for raping two young girls

News24 Wire
Mpumalanga man gets two life sentences for raping two young girls

Image: iStock.

The victims were aged seven and nine years old, and one of them suffocated to death during the rape.

A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment for kidnapping and raping two young girls, one of whom was suffocated to death in 2018.

Linco Believe Makhubela was sentenced by the Mpumalanga High Court sitting in Graskop Magistrate’s Court after he pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping and one count of culpable homicide.

In his plea explanation, Makhubela said that, in March and June 2018, he had accosted two girls in Hazyview, before dragging them to secluded areas and raping them.

The victims were aged seven and nine years old.

“In March 2018, Makhubela spotted a group of young girls playing in Nyongane Trust. He dragged the first victim into the bushes and raped her,” NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.

“In June, he lured the second victim away with the promise of R10. He dragged her to his house in Masoyi and raped her.

“Whilst Makhubela was busy raping her, he covered her mouth with his hands to prevent her from screaming, until she stopped breathing.”

She subsequently died.

“Makhubela was arrested in his hideout in Sabie after one of his victim’s lifeless body was found dumped in a ditch near Hazyview,” Nyuswa said.

During sentencing proceedings, prosecutor John Maenga told the court that, if it was not for the swift action of the police, Makhubela would have killed more children.

In handing down sentence, acting Judge Takalani Ratshibvumo said: “Our children have a right to grow up and become adults without their rights being violated.”

Makhubela was sentenced to 10 years for both kidnappings, life imprisonment for each count of rape and a further 10 years for culpable homicide.

The sentences will run concurrently as per the Correctional Services Act.

Ratshibvumo further ordered that Makhubela’s name to be entered into the Sexual Offences Register, that he be declared unfit to possess a firearm, and that he cannot work with children.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Magashule’s ex-driver in court for theft of multimillion-rand Pierneef painting 4.3.2020
Chinese human trafficking accused to hear bail fate in 2 weeks 4.3.2020
Conman who duped elderly couple in 419 ‘inheritance’ scam gets 15 years behind bars 4.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Government denies it can’t find anyone willing to fly to China to evacuate SA citizens

Crime How the criminalising of sex work saw 101 women being murdered last year

Health Basic advice from the WHO on how to protect yourself from Covid-19

Government Dealing with the elephant in the room that is Eskom

Politics The four big things Herman Mashaba says his new party will focus on


today in print

Read Today's edition