Zuma gives consent for Mkhwebane to examine his tax records

Former president Jacob Zuma has reportedly given consent for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate his private tax records.

According to The South African, Zuma provided consent in an affidavit for Mkhwebane to review his tax records after Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter was threatened with criminal action to hand over Zuma’s tax records in 2019.

Mkhwebane is after Zuma’s tax records as part of her investigation into allegations that during his presidency, he had received undeclared payments from a security company.

While the Tax Administration Act protected the confidentiality of taxpayer information, Kieswetter would not budge following the subpoena in 2019 for him to hand over the records.

In February, Kieswetter said there was no legal proof that Zuma supported Mkhwebane’s subpoena for his tax records, according to an initial report by Business Day.

Meanwhile, Mkhwebane has denied that she was prohibited from obtaining taxpayer information.

“I maintain my denial that I am precluded by any law from obtaining or subpoenaing taxpayer information from Sars.

“I have been advised that Section 7 of the Public Protector Act gives me the powers to subpoena any information that will assist me in conducting and completing an investigation,” she said.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.