Two accused of murdering seven-year-old Cape Town girl abandon bail bid

The two men arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of seven-year-old Emaan Solomons while she was playing outside her home in Ocean View, and the attempted murder of another man in a suspected gang shooting, have abandoned their application for bail, the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court heard on Friday.

The appearance of Eben Basson and Chivargo Fredericks was low-key and quick, in contrast with the outpouring of rage in Ocean View, where several properties that some residents linked to the two men were torched after the shooting.

There was some debate in court over whether the crime falls under Schedule 5 or 6 of the Criminal Procedure Act, and Schedule 5 was settled on.

This means they will have to show exceptional circumstances why they should be released on bail.

The court heard that both have previous convictions, and one has a matter still pending and is on bail for that, but further details were not given during Friday’s appearance.

When they went back down the steps to the holding cells, a small group of men and women tried to have hurried conversations with them, but were stopped by police officials.

Emaan, and a man whose name the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has asked not be released for his own safety, were caught up in a shooting in the suburb near Simon’s Town on 25 February.

Emaan died after being shot in the hand and chest. The man survived.

The shooting triggered already heightened fears over the safety of children, and the fatal consequences of gang rivalries.

The two will return to court on 16 April as preparation for trial continues.

