Life term for Northern Cape man who stabbed his Grade 11 ex-girlfriend to death

A Northern Cape man was sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday for the 2018 murder of his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend, who had a protection order against him.

Thataone Boitumelo Tumaeletse, 26, was sentenced in the Northern Cape High Court, sitting in Kathu, for using a knife to stab her several times in Gamopedi village in November 2018.

The victim, who was not named, was a Grade 11 pupil at KP Toto High School and was on her way to school on the morning she was attacked.

According to Northern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba, in contravention of the protection order, Tumaeletse insisted that the deceased must inform him about her whereabouts during weekends.

He was arrested in November 2018, denied bail and has been in custody since.

The family of the deceased who attended court, applauded the police and the department of justice for ensuring that justice was served, said Ramatseba.

