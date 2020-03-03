Daubermann questions Dike’s inconsistencies as Cheryl Zondi’s name pops up

Answers to when first witness Andisiwe Dike last saw Cheryl Zondi has left Timothy Omotoso’s defence Peter Daubermann convinced that Dike’s testimony is inconsistent.

The trial continues in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday with Dike on the stand fielding questions from Daubermann.

Asked when Dike last saw Zondi, she said it was on the final day of Zondi’s testimony in the initial trial. Dike was allegedly brought to the court from the guesthouse and she and Zondi stayed in the same car.

Duabermann questioned this and argued that Dike was inconsistent as she had claimed she had seen Zondi at the Durban mission house but was now testifying that she travelled with her to court.

The court heard how Dike held both co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho responsible for what happened to her at the mission house. She told the court how she held them responsible from the time she had left the mission house.

Daubermann questioned why Dike did not inform the Hawks who raided the Durban mission house of what happened to her. She responded she couldn’t at the time. She claims Omotoso still had a following which remained loyal to him despite the accusations.

Daubermann stressed that both Sulani and Sitho would deny any knowledge of what happened in Omotoso’s room during the said appointments. He told the court that Dike’s apparent reluctance to leave the mission house and not reporting the matter was improbable as they simply did not happen.

Court has adjourned for lunch while the state prepares to re-examine Dike’s statement on Zondi.

