Courts 2.3.2020 05:21 pm

Man in court for allegedly killing pregnant woman in Cape Town

News24 Wire
Man in court for allegedly killing pregnant woman in Cape Town

Justice in court. Picture: Twitter

The Playboyz and Hard Livings gangs are understood to be embroiled in a turf war and the murder is believed to be linked to it.

A man appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning for allegedly killing a pregnant woman in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town.

Clarence Petersen faced charges of murder and did not apply for bail, said National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

He added the case was postponed for further investigation.

Petersen, 42, would remain in custody until April 24.

He was arrested last week after Petula Williams was shot and died in hospital on Wednesday night.

She was gunned down in her home in Terblanche Street at around 17.30pm.

The shooting is believed to be gang related.

Local ward councillor Angus McKenzie previously said the woman’s murder “would appear to be an assassination rather than just a random shooting” as the gunman was said to have walked into the house before shooting her in the chest and back.

The Playboyz and Hard Livings gangs are understood to be embroiled in a turf war and the murder is believed to be linked to it.

A witness told the Daily Voice Williams had been sitting in the yard with her young daughter on her lap at the time.

It was reported she was seven months pregnant with twin boys, but they did not survive.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man found guilty of raping, killing woman whose body was found in maintenance shaft 2.3.2020
Woman accused of killing mom for R80K insurance payout denied bail 28.2.2020
Ex-SANDF soldier who went on KZN shooting spree jailed for 170 years 28.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Flying the gay flag may be a flutter too far for Cyril in Africa

Special Feature Who watches Big Brother? Joburg’s private surveillance cameras come under fire

Proteas Green Proteas deliver composed performance to down Aussies

features How art helped construct Afrikaner nationalism in apartheid SA

Protests Malema thanks Eskom CEO De Ruyter for ‘respecting us, we came in the rain’


today in print

Read Today's edition